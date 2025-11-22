© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

November 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 326 | 26m 45s

November 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 11/21/25 | Expires: 12/22/25
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
November 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E327 | 26:45
Watch 2:42
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel targets Hezbollah leader in Beirut strike
Clip: S2025 E327 | 2:42
Watch 6:42
PBS News Hour
Ukraine and allies respond to peace plan at Geneva talks
Clip: S2025 E327 | 6:42
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
Federal agents escalate immigration crackdown tactics
Clip: S2025 E327 | 6:15
Watch 5:39
PBS News Hour
New film tells story of woman who survived Iran prison fire
Clip: S2025 E327 | 5:39
Watch 2:17
PBS News Hour
Scientists build ‘time capsule’ to predict climate future
Clip: S2025 E327 | 2:17
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
What to know about Greene’s resignation and split with Trump
Clip: S2025 E326 | 6:00
Watch 9:07
PBS News Hour
Deadly Israeli strikes continue in Lebanon despite ceasefire
Clip: S2025 E326 | 9:07
Watch 2:42
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Bolsonaro taken into custody by Brazilian police
Clip: S2025 E326 | 2:42
Watch 6:02
PBS News Hour
How patients are using AI to fight denied insurance claims
Clip: S2025 E326 | 6:02