© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

November 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 329 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, the Department of Government Efficiency, which aimed to slash budgets under Elon Musk's leadership, takes on a new shape. Food banks nationwide feel the pressure from rising food prices and cutbacks to government benefits. Plus, we speak with Taiwan's deputy foreign minister about fears that U.S. support is waning while the threat from China is rising.

Aired: 11/24/25 | Expires: 12/25/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:28
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP struggle with health care
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP's struggle with rising health care costs
Clip: S2025 E328 | 8:28
Watch 6:50
PBS News Hour
ICE agents arresting migrants at mandatory court check-ins
'Deportation trap': Immigration agents arresting migrants at mandatory court check-ins
Clip: S2025 E328 | 6:50
Watch 4:33
PBS News Hour
Ukraine and U.S. revise peace plan as origins questioned
Ukraine and U.S. revise peace plan as origins questioned
Clip: S2025 E328 | 4:33
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Pentagon investigating Kelly over video
News Wrap: Pentagon investigating Kelly over video urging troops to refuse illegal orders
Clip: S2025 E328 | 6:00
Watch 5:51
PBS News Hour
Judge tosses James Comey, Letitia James cases
Judge tosses James Comey, Letitia James cases, rules prosecutor was illegally appointed
Clip: S2025 E328 | 5:51
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
How life is changing for trans Americans under Trump
How life is changing for trans Americans under the Trump administration
Clip: S2025 E328 | 6:35
Watch 3:27
PBS News Hour
Remembering the life of reggae icon Jimmy Cliff
Remembering the life and influential career of reggae icon Jimmy Cliff
Clip: S2025 E328 | 3:27
Watch 10:12
PBS News Hour
Documentary explores industry built around school security
Documentary ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ explores industry built around school security
Clip: S2025 E328 | 10:12
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E328 | 57:46
Watch 2:42
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel targets Hezbollah leader in Beirut strike
News Wrap: Israel hits Beirut with deadly strike targeting a Hezbollah leader
Clip: S2025 E327 | 2:42