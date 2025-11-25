November 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP's struggle with rising health care costs
'Deportation trap': Immigration agents arresting migrants at mandatory court check-ins
Ukraine and U.S. revise peace plan as origins questioned
News Wrap: Pentagon investigating Kelly over video urging troops to refuse illegal orders
Judge tosses James Comey, Letitia James cases, rules prosecutor was illegally appointed
How life is changing for trans Americans under the Trump administration
Remembering the life and influential career of reggae icon Jimmy Cliff
Documentary ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ explores industry built around school security
November 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Israel hits Beirut with deadly strike targeting a Hezbollah leader