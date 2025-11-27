© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

November 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 331 | 57m 46s

November 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 11/26/25 | Expires: 12/27/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E330 | 57:46
Watch 2:19
PBS News Hour
Holiday travel delays piling up as winter storm wreaks havoc
Holiday travel delays piling up as winter storm wreaks havoc
Clip: S2025 E330 | 2:19
Watch 5:04
PBS News Hour
The lesser-known history of a uniquely American sport
The lesser-known history of lacrosse, a uniquely American sport
Clip: S2025 E330 | 5:04
Watch 8:05
PBS News Hour
Music therapy helps Chinese elders in Boston overcome trauma
Music therapy helps Chinese elders in Boston overcome trauma
Clip: S2025 E330 | 8:05
Watch 9:40
PBS News Hour
Ohio group seeks common ground on immigration reform
In Ohio, a bipartisan community group seeks common ground on immigration reform
Clip: S2025 E330 | 9:40
Watch 4:09
PBS News Hour
The factors influencing turkey prices this Thanksgiving
The factors influencing turkey prices this Thanksgiving
Clip: S2025 E330 | 4:09
Watch 7:34
PBS News Hour
Army OB-GYN accused of recording women under his care
Army OB-GYN accused of secretly recording women under his care
Clip: S2025 E330 | 7:34
Watch 4:06
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hong Kong high-rise fire kills dozens
News Wrap: Hong Kong high-rise fire kills dozens
Clip: S2025 E330 | 4:06
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
Push for peace in Ukraine complicated by leaked U.S. call
War rages in Ukraine as push for peace complicated by leaked call from U.S. negotiator
Clip: S2025 E330 | 4:04
Watch 2:44
PBS News Hour
National Guard members wounded in 'targeted' attack in D.C.
National Guard members wounded in 'targeted' attack in Washington, D.C.
Clip: S2025 E330 | 2:44