November 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
November 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
How SNAP reductions are impacting local food banks
How a Mamdani win could change New York City and the Democratic Party
What the food benefit cuts mean for state aid systems
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on what to watch in Tuesday's elections
Israel arrests military lawyer accused of leaking video showing alleged abuse of detainee
SNAP benefits will be partially funded as shutdown stretches on, White House says
News Wrap: Famine spreads to 2 regions of war-torn Sudan
Musician S.G. Goodman on finding inspiration in her rural upbringing
News Wrap: British police investigate mass knife attack on train headed to London