November 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Netflix’s ‘A House of Dynamite’ sparks discussion about nuclear threats
After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, young conservatives work to carry on his message
Federal judge sharply criticizes immigration crackdown tactics in Chicago
Amid rising violence, Nigeria rejects Trump's claim of targeted Christian persecution
Travelers brace for major disruptions as FAA cuts air traffic amid shutdown
After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, young conservatives work to carry on his message
News Wrap: Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi will retire next year
Where negotiations to end the federal shutdown stand
The potential impact of lowering the cost of weight loss drugs
November 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode