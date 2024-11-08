© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

November 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 314 | 57m 46s

November 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 11/07/24 | Expires: 12/08/24
Extras
Watch 6:07
PBS News Hour
Who is the woman behind Trump's return to the Oval Office?
Who is Susie Wiles, the woman behind Trump's historic return to the Oval Office?
Clip: S2024 E314 | 6:07
Watch 6:21
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Crews make progress against California wildfire
News Wrap: Crews make progress fighting against Southern California wildfireNEWS WRAP
Clip: S2024 E314 | 6:21
Watch 7:04
PBS News Hour
Fashion industry attempts to preserve artisan craftwork
New York fashion industry tries to preserve artisan craftwork as factories move overseas
Clip: S2024 E314 | 7:04
Watch 8:15
PBS News Hour
Some question what it will take to elect a woman president
Harris loss causes some to question what it will take to elect a woman president
Clip: S2024 E314 | 8:15
Watch 9:33
PBS News Hour
Americans discuss their election votes and views on future
Americans voters explain their election choices and discuss views on the future
Clip: S2024 E314 | 9:33
Watch 2:49
PBS News Hour
AMSTERDAM ATTACKS
AMSTERDAM ATTACKS
Clip: S2024 E314 | 2:49
Watch 10:00
PBS News Hour
BROOKS & CAPEHART
BROOKS & CAPEHART
Clip: S2024 E314 | 10:00
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E313 | 57:46
Watch 4:31
PBS News Hour
Biden calls for peaceful transition after Trump's victory
Biden touts accomplishments, calls for peaceful transition after Trump's election win
Clip: S2024 E313 | 4:31
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
House control in question as races remain too close to call
Control of House still in question as crucial races remain too close to call
Clip: S2024 E313 | 5:09