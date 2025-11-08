© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

November 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 312 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, air travelers cope with reduced airline schedules, while the Supreme Court allows the Trump administration to withhold food benefits for tens of millions of Americans for now. How a new federal investment may help struggling rural hospitals keep their doors open. Plus, what a trending relationship test reveals about the importance of life’s little moments.

Aired: 11/07/25 | Expires: 12/08/25
Extras
Watch 3:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: UPS, FedEx ground MD-11 planes after deadly crash
News Wrap: UPS and FedEx ground MD-11 cargo planes after deadly crash
Clip: S2025 E312 | 3:09
Watch 6:44
PBS News Hour
Shutdown disrupts air travel, food assistance for Americans
Longest shutdown on record disrupts air travel and food assistance for Americans
Clip: S2025 E312 | 6:44
Watch 6:44
PBS News Hour
Rural U.S. hospitals compete for billions in federal funding
Struggling rural hospitals compete for billions of dollars in federal funding
Clip: S2025 E312 | 6:44
Watch 6:50
PBS News Hour
What the 'bird theory' test may reveal about relationships
What the ‘bird theory’ test may reveal about your relationship
Clip: S2025 E312 | 6:50
Watch 5:50
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Cornell reaches funding deal with White House
News Wrap: Cornell reaches $60M deal with Trump administration to restore funding
Clip: S2025 E311 | 5:50
Watch 8:42
PBS News Hour
Carlson's interview with Fuentes exposes rift among GOP
Tucker Carlson's interview with antisemite Nick Fuentes exposes rift among Republicans
Clip: S2025 E311 | 8:42
Watch 8:17
PBS News Hour
With government jobs report delayed, what other data reveals
With government jobs report delayed, what other data reveals about the economy
Clip: S2025 E311 | 8:17
Watch 8:03
PBS News Hour
New book explores the fight between autocracy and democracy
In new book, Michael McFaul explores the global fight between autocracy and democracy
Clip: S2025 E311 | 8:03
Watch 10:23
PBS News Hour
Capehart and Gorman on Democrats' election wins
Capehart and Gorman on Democrats' election wins and Trump's push to end the filibuster
Clip: S2025 E311 | 10:23
Watch 5:15
PBS News Hour
How the shutdown is impacting families who rely on SNAP
How the shutdown is impacting families who rely on SNAP benefits
Clip: S2025 E311 | 5:15