PBS News Hour

October 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 284 | 26m 45s

October 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 10/10/25 | Expires: 11/10/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 9:14
PBS News Hour
Humanitarian author Mitch Albom on love and second chances
Author and humanitarian Mitch Albom on love, hope and second chances
Clip: S2025 E284 | 9:14
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
Relief groups ready to surge aid to Gaza as ceasefire holds
Relief organizations ready to surge aid to Gaza as ceasefire takes hold
Clip: S2025 E284 | 6:35
Watch 1:24
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump orders Pentagon to pay troops amid shutdown
News Wrap: Trump orders Pentagon to use ‘all available funds’ to pay troops amid shutdown
Clip: S2025 E284 | 1:24
Watch 6:27
PBS News Hour
The latest advances in breast cancer prevention, treatment
A look at the latest advances in breast cancer prevention and treatment
Clip: S2025 E284 | 6:27
Watch 3:03
PBS News Hour
Trump White House orders more federal layoffs amid shutdown
Trump White House orders more federal layoffs amid shutdown
Clip: S2025 E283 | 3:03
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 19 feared dead after blast at Tennessee plant
News Wrap: 19 missing and feared dead after blast at Tennessee explosives plant
Clip: S2025 E283 | 6:43
Watch 7:41
PBS News Hour
Trump showing no interest in ending shutdown, Jeffries says
Trump showing 'no interest' in negotiating to end shutdown, Jeffries says
Clip: S2025 E283 | 7:41
Watch 8:03
PBS News Hour
Unlikely alliance builds cleaner geothermal energy network
Unlikely alliance builds cleaner geothermal energy network in Massachusetts community
Clip: S2025 E283 | 8:03
Watch 11:09
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's focus on the Gaza peace deal
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's focus on reaching the Gaza peace deal
Clip: S2025 E283 | 11:09
Watch 8:14
PBS News Hour
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite on Broadway
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite on stage in Broadway's 'Waiting for Godot'
Clip: S2025 E283 | 8:14