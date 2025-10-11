October 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
Author and humanitarian Mitch Albom on love, hope and second chances
Relief organizations ready to surge aid to Gaza as ceasefire takes hold
News Wrap: Trump orders Pentagon to use ‘all available funds’ to pay troops amid shutdown
A look at the latest advances in breast cancer prevention and treatment
Trump White House orders more federal layoffs amid shutdown
News Wrap: 19 missing and feared dead after blast at Tennessee explosives plant
Trump showing 'no interest' in negotiating to end shutdown, Jeffries says
Unlikely alliance builds cleaner geothermal energy network in Massachusetts community
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's focus on reaching the Gaza peace deal
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite on stage in Broadway's 'Waiting for Godot'