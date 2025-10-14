© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

October 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 287 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, the joy from freed Israeli hostages is tempered by the long physical and mental recovery that lies ahead, and the memories of those who did not survive. Major news outlets refuse to sign new restrictive Pentagon rules ordered by the defense secretary. Plus, how the rich are driving the economy, often at the expense of working people.

Aired: 10/13/25 | Expires: 11/13/25
