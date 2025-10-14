October 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Nor’easter slams East Coast
Experienced Mideast negotiators break down how Gaza peace deal came together
Israeli hostages freed and Palestinian detainees released after 2 years of brutal war
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the Gaza peace deal's political impact
Trump's shutdown firings hollow out special education office
Speaker says U.S. 'barreling toward' prolonged shutdown as ripple effects grow
Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier on adjusting to life at home after decades in prison
October 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Government shutdown reaches 12th day amid congressional impasse
Desperately needed aid begins to flow into Gaza as Trump heads to Israel