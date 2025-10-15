© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

October 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 288 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, aid trucks enter Gaza as the tenuous Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal holds, and both Gazans and Israelis take stock of what they've lost. The Supreme Court hears a Louisiana redistricting case that challenges a key part of the Voting Rights Act. Plus, how students and teachers are faring in Arizona's school voucher program that could soon be adopted across the nation.

Aired: 10/14/25 | Expires: 11/14/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E287 | 57:46
Watch 4:51
PBS News Hour
Finding remains of hostages will be challenge, analyst says
Finding remains of hostages in Gaza will be 'immense challenge,' Mideast analyst says
Clip: S2025 E287 | 4:51
Watch 8:23
PBS News Hour
Why news outlets rejected the Pentagon's new press rules
Why news organizations are rejecting the Pentagon’s new press rules
Clip: S2025 E287 | 8:23
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
How the latest federal layoffs could impact public health
How the latest round of federal layoffs could impact public health
Clip: S2025 E287 | 6:03
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump says U.S. forces struck another drug boat
News Wrap: Trump says U.S. forces struck another drug boat off Venezuela
Clip: S2025 E287 | 5:46
Watch 10:26
PBS News Hour
Anthony Kennedy on political civility and the Supreme Court
Former Justice Anthony Kennedy on political division and the state of the Supreme Court
Clip: S2025 E287 | 10:26
Watch 9:36
PBS News Hour
Why the wealthy are thriving as most Americans fall behind
K-shaped economy: Why the wealthy are thriving as most Americans fall behind
Clip: S2025 E287 | 9:36
Watch 6:52
PBS News Hour
Freed Israeli hostages face long road to recovery
Freed Israeli hostages face long road to physical and mental recovery
Clip: S2025 E287 | 6:52
Watch 5:24
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Nor’easter slams East Coast
News Wrap: Nor’easter slams East Coast
Clip: S2025 E286 | 5:24
Watch 8:18
PBS News Hour
Experienced Mideast negotiators analyze Gaza peace deal
Experienced Mideast negotiators break down how Gaza peace deal came together
Clip: S2025 E286 | 8:18