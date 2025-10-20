© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

October 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 293 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, Ukraine turns to European leaders for military support after President Trump urges Kyiv to cede territory to Russia. Trump spars with the president of Colombia over U.S. strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean. Plus, how Republican efforts to redraw congressional districts and further dismantle the Voting Rights Act may disenfranchise Black voters.

Aired: 10/19/25 | Expires: 11/19/25
PBS News Hour
How European leaders are responding as Trump urges Ukraine to cede territory to Russia
PBS News Hour
Trump clashes with Colombian president over Caribbean boat strikes
PBS News Hour
How GOP-led redistricting efforts may disenfranchise Black voters
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Louvre closed as investigators hunt for jewel thieves
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on millions protesting against Trump’s agenda
PBS News Hour
Ai Weiwei’s ‘Camouflage’ art installation reflects on FDR’s Four Freedoms
PBS News Hour
Permafrost thawed by climate change threatens remote villages in Alaska
PBS News Hour
Ceasefire violations in Gaza strain fragile truce between Israel and Hamas
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Thieves steal priceless jewels from Louvre Museum
PBS News Hour
How the Trump administration is dramatically reshaping education in America
