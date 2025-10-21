© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

October 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 294 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, President Trump's push to end foreign wars faces a test as cracks show in the fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire and a meeting with Putin is called off. The president faces growing calls to withdraw a nominee who reportedly referred to himself as having a “Nazi streak.” Plus, another university refuses the Trump administration's demands for higher education.

Aired: 10/20/25 | Expires: 11/20/25
Watch 7:48
PBS News Hour
Trump clashes with Colombian president over boat strikes
Clip: S2025 E293 | 7:48
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
How Europe responded to Trump urging Ukraine to cede land
Clip: S2025 E293 | 5:54
Watch 6:54
PBS News Hour
How GOP-led redistricting may disenfranchise Black voters
Clip: S2025 E293 | 6:54
Watch 6:55
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Louvre closed as investigators hunt for thieves
Clip: S2025 E293 | 6:55
Watch 6:41
PBS News Hour
Rapidly thawing permafrost threatens remote Alaskan villages
Clip: S2025 E293 | 6:41
Watch 8:52
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on protests against Trump
Clip: S2025 E293 | 8:52
Watch 7:57
PBS News Hour
Ai Weiwei’s ‘Camouflage’ reflects on FDR’s Four Freedoms
Clip: S2025 E293 | 7:57
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E293 | 57:46
Watch 5:14
PBS News Hour
Ceasefire violations strain fragile Israel-Hamas truce
Clip: S2025 E292 | 5:14
Watch 7:02
PBS News Hour
What to know about lymphedema after breast cancer treatment
Clip: S2025 E292 | 7:02