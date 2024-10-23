© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

October 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 298 | 57m 46s

October 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/22/24 | Expires: 11/22/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:20
PBS News Hour
What Korean troops in Russia could mean for the Ukraine war
What the presence of North Korean troops in Russia could mean for the Ukraine war
Clip: S2024 E298 | 4:20
Watch 5:59
PBS News Hour
Officials warn adversaries want to undermine election trust
Intelligence officials warn foreign adversaries determined to undermine election trust
Clip: S2024 E298 | 5:59
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
Series of outbreaks raises concerns about U.S. food safety
McDonald's E. coli outbreak and other incidents raise concerns about U.S. food safety
Clip: S2024 E298 | 6:43
Watch 7:58
PBS News Hour
With vehicles safer for drivers, focus now on pedestrians
As vehicles get safer for drivers, advocates demand protection for pedestrians and bikers
Clip: S2024 E298 | 7:58
Watch 4:39
PBS News Hour
Harris slams Trump after John Kelly sounds alarm
Harris slams Trump after John Kelly sounds alarm on his fitness for office
Clip: S2024 E298 | 4:39
Watch 8:39
PBS News Hour
Arizona prepares to combat election conspiracy theories
How Arizona is preparing to combat election denialism and conspiracy theories
Clip: S2024 E298 | 8:39
Watch 6:37
PBS News Hour
What John Kelly said about Trump's fascist tendencies
What John Kelly said about Trump's praise of Hitler and fascist tendencies
Clip: S2024 E298 | 6:37
Watch 6:42
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Boeing reports $6 billion loss amid strike
News Wrap: Boeing reports $6 billion quarterly loss amid strike
Clip: S2024 E298 | 6:42
Watch 3:38
PBS News Hour
Harris and Trump court Latino voters with 2 until election
Harris and Trump make appeals to Latino voters 2 weeks ahead of Election Day
Clip: S2024 E297 | 3:38
Watch 4:17
PBS News Hour
Montana primary proposal could cut down on partisan divides
How a Montana proposal to change its primary system could cut down on partisan divides
Clip: S2024 E297 | 4:17