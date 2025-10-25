October 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
Experimental treatment offers hope to people struggling with chronic pain
Meet the nurse in Uganda who climbs a 1,000-foot ladder to save lives
News Wrap: Rapidly intensifying Melissa becomes a hurricane in the Caribbean
China’s Xi launches largest crackdown on country’s Christians in years
U.N. agencies rush aid into Gaza as Trump starts Asia diplomacy tour
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on the East Wing demolition
A look at 50 years of the News Hour
October 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
As federal workers miss paychecks during shutdown, many turn to food banks for relief
News Wrap: Canadian tariff ad pulled after Trump cut off trade negotiations