PBS News Hour

October 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 298 | 26m 45s

October 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 10/24/25
PBS News Hour
Experimental treatment offers hope to chronic pain patients
Experimental treatment offers hope to people struggling with chronic pain
PBS News Hour
Nurse in Uganda climbs a 1,000-foot ladder to save lives
Meet the nurse in Uganda who climbs a 1,000-foot ladder to save lives
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Melissa becomes a hurricane in the Caribbean
News Wrap: Rapidly intensifying Melissa becomes a hurricane in the Caribbean
PBS News Hour
China launches largest crackdown on Christians in years
China’s Xi launches largest crackdown on country’s Christians in years
PBS News Hour
U.N. agencies rush aid into Gaza as Trump heads to Asia
U.N. agencies rush aid into Gaza as Trump starts Asia diplomacy tour
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on the East Wing demolition
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on the East Wing demolition
PBS News Hour
A look at 50 years of the News Hour
A look at 50 years of the News Hour
PBS News Hour
October 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
PBS News Hour
As federal workers miss paychecks, many turn to food banks
As federal workers miss paychecks during shutdown, many turn to food banks for relief
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Canadian ad pulled after Trump cut negotiations
News Wrap: Canadian tariff ad pulled after Trump cut off trade negotiations
