PBS News Hour

October 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 302 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, the role a small but vocal number of social media users play in distorting reality and the consequences this election year. Then, the effect Ohio’s state Supreme Court elections could have on issues like civil rights and abortion. Plus, how scientists are working to beat a deadly fungus that’s devastating North America’s bat population.

Aired: 10/26/24 | Expires: 11/26/24
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Harris, Trump campaign in election’s home stretch
Clip: S2024 E302 | 5:16
PBS News Hour
Scientists search for ways to battle a bat-killing fungus
Clip: S2024 E302 | 5:56
PBS News Hour
Why Ohio’s state Supreme Court election is one to watch
Clip: S2024 E302 | 6:14
PBS News Hour
How a vocal minority of social media users distort reality
Clip: S2024 E302 | 6:07
PBS News Hour
How Harris and Trump are trying to reach Michigan voters
Clip: S2024 E301 | 6:56
PBS News Hour
October 26, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E301 | 26:44
PBS News Hour
Why more doctors are treating youth with weight loss drugs
Clip: S2024 E301 | 8:07
PBS News Hour
How Israel’s strikes on Iran affect Gaza, Lebanon conflicts
Clip: S2024 E301 | 6:26
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russia strikes Kyiv with overnight drone barrage
Clip: S2024 E301 | 1:41
PBS News Hour
The creator of LGBTQ History Month on sparking a movement
Clip: S2024 E300 | 3:27