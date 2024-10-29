© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

October 29, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 304 | 57m 46s

October 29, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/28/24 | Expires: 11/28/24
Extras
Watch 3:43
PBS News Hour
What to expect from Kamala Harris' closing argument
What to expect from Kamala Harris' closing argument to voters
Clip: S2024 E304 | 3:43
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hezbollah picks Naim Kassem as its new leader
News Wrap: Hezbollah picks cleric Naim Kassem as its new leader
Clip: S2024 E304 | 6:26
Watch 4:00
PBS News Hour
Candidates race to get final messaging to voters
Candidates race to get final messaging to voters with one week until Election Day
Clip: S2024 E304 | 4:00
Watch 6:32
PBS News Hour
Comparing Harris and Trump education policy proposals
Comparing the education policy proposals from Harris and Trump
Clip: S2024 E304 | 6:32
Watch 5:35
PBS News Hour
Israel bans UNRWA as northern Gaza health system collapses
Israel bans U.N. agency helping Palestinians as northern Gaza healthcare system collapses
Clip: S2024 E304 | 5:35
Watch 5:58
PBS News Hour
Examining how Trump, Harris plans could affect inflation
Examining how economic plans from Trump and Harris could affect inflation
Clip: S2024 E304 | 5:58
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
Southeastern Georgia a focal point for both campaigns
How southeastern Georgia became a political hotspot in the presidential campaign
Clip: S2024 E304 | 7:22
Watch 10:56
PBS News Hour
Teen forced to collect her own evidence in sexual abuse case
Florida teen forced to collect her own evidence to prove she was sexually abused
Clip: S2024 E304 | 10:56
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
Trump faces backlash for racist, sexist rhetoric at rally
Trump faces major backlash for New York rally rife with racist and sexist rhetoric
Clip: S2024 E303 | 4:58
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
How Trump's rhetoric compares to historic fascist language
How Trump's rhetoric compares to historic fascist language
Clip: S2024 E303 | 6:25