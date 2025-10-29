© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

October 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 302 | 57m 46s

October 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/28/25 | Expires: 11/28/25
How data center power demand could lower electricity prices
How data center power demand could help lower electricity prices
Jonathan Karl explores Trump's focus on retribution in book
Jonathan Karl explores Trump's focus on retribution in new book
Palestinians: Bodies returned by Israel show signs of abuse
Palestinians say bodies and detainees returned by Israel show signs of torture and abuse
News Wrap: Fed cuts interest rates for 2nd time this year
News Wrap: Federal Reserve cuts interest rates for 2nd time this year
Vance joins Erika Kirk in Miss. for Turning Point USA event
Vance joins Erika Kirk at University of Mississippi for Turning Point USA event
A look at the destruction in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa
A look at the destruction in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa's landfall as a Category 5
Top researchers consider leaving U.S. amid funding cuts
Top researchers consider leaving U.S. amid funding cuts: 'The science world is ending'
October 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Dodgers, Blue Jays set World Series records in marathon game
Dodgers and Blue Jays break World Series records in marathon 18-inning game
A Brief But Spectacular take on preventing homelessness
A Brief But Spectacular take on preventing homelessness
