© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

October 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 304 | 57m 46s

October 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/30/25 | Expires: 11/30/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:13
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump cuts number of refugees allowed into U.S.
News Wrap: Trump slashes number of refugees allowed into U.S.
Clip: S2025 E303 | 6:13
Watch 3:31
PBS News Hour
Caribbean nations hit by Hurricane Melissa begin recovery
Caribbean nations hit by Hurricane Melissa begin long road to recovery
Clip: S2025 E303 | 3:31
Watch 6:29
PBS News Hour
Trump should block AI chips from China, ex-ambassador says
Trump should 'hold the line' and block AI chips from Chinese market, ex-ambassador says
Clip: S2025 E303 | 6:29
Watch 3:19
PBS News Hour
Trump and Xi agree to ease trade war, but tensions remain
Trump and Xi outline deal to ease U.S.-China trade war, but tensions remain
Clip: S2025 E303 | 3:19
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
Trump-Xi agreement a 'fragile truce,' Pottinger says
Trump-Xi agreement a 'fragile truce,' former deputy national security advisor says
Clip: S2025 E303 | 6:26
Watch 7:34
PBS News Hour
Ben Folds on taking a stand for artistic freedom
Ben Folds on taking a stand for artistic freedom after Trump's Kennedy Center takeover
Clip: S2025 E303 | 7:34
Watch 2:23
PBS News Hour
Shutdown reaches 5th week with important deadlines looming
Government shutdown reaches 5th week with important deadlines looming
Clip: S2025 E303 | 2:23
Watch 8:31
PBS News Hour
Warner slams White House for excluding Dems from briefing
Sen. Warner slams White House for excluding Dems from briefing on drug boat strikes
Clip: S2025 E303 | 8:31
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
How Virginia governor's race is microcosm of national issues
How the Virginia governor's race became a microcosm of national issues
Clip: S2025 E303 | 7:10
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E303 | 57:46