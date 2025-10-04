© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

October 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 277 | 26m 45s

October 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 10/03/25 | Expires: 11/02/25
Watch 7:30
PBS News Hour
What to know about RFK Jr.’s efforts to address long COVID
Clip: S2025 E277 | 7:30
Watch 5:04
PBS News Hour
Are ‘vampire devices’ draining energy in your home?
Clip: S2025 E277 | 5:04
Watch 1:56
PBS News Hour
Meet the makers of the world’s most expensive cheese
Clip: S2025 E277 | 1:56
Watch 6:38
PBS News Hour
Analyzing the sticking points of Trump’s Gaza peace plan
Clip: S2025 E277 | 6:38
Watch 2:11
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 6 suspects questioned over UK synagogue attack
Clip: S2025 E277 | 2:11
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E276 | 57:46
Watch 7:52
PBS News Hour
Utah art project spotlights Great Salt Lake’s fragile future
Clip: S2025 E276 | 7:52
Watch 4:40
PBS News Hour
The pawpaw: America's forgotten fruit finds new popularity
Clip: S2025 E276 | 4:40
Watch 12:43
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on shutdown and political dysfunction
Clip: S2025 E276 | 12:43
Watch 3:13
PBS News Hour
No end in sight for shutdown as Congress leaves for weekend
Clip: S2025 E276 | 3:13