© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

October 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 282 | 57m 46s

October 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/08/25 | Expires: 11/08/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:48
PBS News Hour
Leiter: 'Hamas cannot remain' in Gaza for this plan to work
'Hamas cannot remain' in Gaza for this plan to work, Israeli ambassador to U.S. says
Clip: S2025 E282 | 7:48
Watch 3:19
PBS News Hour
Letitia James indicted after pressure from Trump
N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James indicted on fraud charge after pressure from Trump
Clip: S2025 E282 | 3:19
Watch 6:50
PBS News Hour
Mideast expert analyzes Gaza peace deal and what comes next
Mideast expert analyzes Gaza peace deal and what comes next for the region
Clip: S2025 E282 | 6:50
Watch 7:25
PBS News Hour
ICE escalates aggressive raids in Chicago
ICE escalates aggressive raids in Chicago as Trump moves to deploy National Guard
Clip: S2025 E282 | 7:25
Watch 7:36
PBS News Hour
Gazans and Israelis celebrate ceasefire deal
Gazans and Israelis celebrate ceasefire deal with hopes for lasting peace
Clip: S2025 E282 | 7:36
Watch 9:51
PBS News Hour
Thune says vote on subsidies possible after government opens
Thune says vote on health care subsidies possible, but only after government reopens
Clip: S2025 E282 | 9:51
Watch 4:23
PBS News Hour
Israel, Hamas agree to first phase of deal to end Gaza war
Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of deal to end Gaza war
Clip: S2025 E281 | 4:23
Watch 4:55
PBS News Hour
Comey pleads not guilty on charges he lied to Congress
Comey pleads not guilty in case his lawyers say is politically motivated
Clip: S2025 E281 | 4:55
Watch 6:53
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Man charged with starting Pacific Palisades fire
News Wrap: Man accused of starting Pacific Palisades fire arrested
Clip: S2025 E281 | 6:53
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E281 | 57:46