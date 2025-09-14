© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 14, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 257 | 26m 45s

September 14, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 09/13/25 | Expires: 10/14/25
Extras
Watch 2:46
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: More details about suspected Kirk shooter emerge
Clip: S2025 E257 | 2:46
Watch 5:38
PBS News Hour
What drove Gen Z protests that toppled Nepal’s government
Clip: S2025 E257 | 5:38
Watch 5:04
PBS News Hour
Comedians use laughter as a new tool for suicide prevention
Clip: S2025 E257 | 5:04
Watch 2:49
PBS News Hour
New London archive celebrates David Bowie’s dazzling legacy
Clip: S2025 E257 | 2:49
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
Extremism scholar on rhetoric’s role in political violence
Clip: S2025 E256 | 6:49
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
September 13, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E256 | 26:45
Watch 2:55
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump pressures NATO to stop buying Russian oil
Clip: S2025 E256 | 2:55
Watch 8:19
PBS News Hour
'Downton Abbey' creator reflects on beloved historical drama
Clip: S2025 E256 | 8:19
Watch 5:29
PBS News Hour
States face hard choices after big health care funding cuts
Clip: S2025 E256 | 5:29
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E255 | 57:46