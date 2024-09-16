© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 261 | 57m 46s

September 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 09/15/24 | Expires: 10/16/24
Extras
Watch 8:24
PBS News Hour
U.N. coordinator on challenges of providing aid to Gaza
U.N. coordinator describes challenges of providing humanitarian aid to Gaza
Clip: S2024 E261 | 8:24
Watch 5:41
PBS News Hour
Art project puts spotlight on threat of rising sea levels
Miami art project puts spotlight on threat of rising sea levels
Clip: S2024 E261 | 5:41
Watch 9:14
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on 2nd assassination attempt
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the political fallout after a 2nd assassination attempt
Clip: S2024 E261 | 9:14
Watch 5:30
PBS News Hour
TikTok fights DOJ in court over law that would ban app
TikTok fights DOJ in court over law that would ban app in U.S.
Clip: S2024 E261 | 5:30
Watch 6:33
PBS News Hour
Secret Service under scrutiny after assassination attempt
Secret Service faces more scrutiny after 2nd apparent attempt on Trump's life
Clip: S2024 E261 | 6:33
Watch 5:02
PBS News Hour
Another assassination attempt casts shadow on 2024 campaign
Another apparent assassination attempt casts shadow on 2024 campaign
Clip: S2024 E261 | 5:02
Watch 7:38
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: At least 16 dead amid flooding in Central Europe
News Wrap: At least 16 dead amid catastrophic flooding in Central Europe
Clip: S2024 E261 | 7:38
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on multigenerational housing
A Brief But Spectacular take on multigenerational housing
Clip: S2024 E261 | 4:04
Watch 4:37
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: FBI probes gun incident near Trump in Florida
News Wrap: FBI investigates apparent assassination attempt on Trump in West Palm Beach
Clip: S2024 E260 | 4:37
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
Why the FTC wants to stop the Kroger-Albertsons merger
Why federal regulators want to stop grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons from merging
Clip: S2024 E260 | 6:08