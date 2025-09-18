© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 261 | 57m 46s

September 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 09/17/25 | Expires: 10/18/25
Extras
Watch 8:28
PBS News Hour
John Malcolm on an originalist analysis of the Constitution
Heritage Foundation's John Malcolm on its new originalist analysis of the Constitution
Clip: S2025 E261 | 8:28
Watch 7:41
PBS News Hour
How debt interest is becoming a problem for the government
How debt interest is becoming a bigger problem for the U.S. government
Clip: S2025 E261 | 7:41
Watch 3:59
PBS News Hour
Senate Republicans change rules to approve Trump nominees
Senate Republicans change rules to push through Trump nominees
Clip: S2025 E261 | 3:59
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump wraps up state visit to the UK
News Wrap: Trump wraps up state visit to the UK
Clip: S2025 E261 | 6:00
Watch 10:23
PBS News Hour
What Kimmel's suspension says about free speech under Trump
What the move to pull Kimmel off the air says about free speech under Trump
Clip: S2025 E261 | 10:23
Watch 7:58
PBS News Hour
War ends when Gaza is free of Hamas, Israeli ambassador says
Israeli ambassador to U.S. says war ends when Gaza is 'free of Hamas'
Clip: S2025 E261 | 7:58
Watch 7:03
PBS News Hour
Panel overhauled by RFK Jr. changes vaccine recommendations
CDC panel overhauled by RFK Jr. changes childhood vaccine recommendations
Clip: S2025 E261 | 7:03
Watch 10:57
PBS News Hour
UN commission accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza
UN commission accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza. Lawyers offer opposing views on findings
Clip: S2025 E260 | 10:57
Watch 7:57
PBS News Hour
Woman wrongfully detained in immigration raid speaks out
Woman wrongfully detained in immigration raid describes what she endured
Clip: S2025 E260 | 7:57
Watch 9:10
PBS News Hour
What ousted CDC director Monarez revealed to senators
What ousted CDC director Monarez revealed about RFK Jr. during a Senate hearing
Clip: S2025 E260 | 9:10