PBS News Hour

September 20, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 265 | 57m 46s

September 20, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 09/19/24 | Expires: 10/20/24
PBS News Hour
Connie Chung reflects on her trailblazing career and confronting rampant sexism
Clip: S2024 E265 | 9:20
PBS News Hour
Son of jailed Hong Kong journalist Jimmy Lai rallies U.S. support in fight for his release
Clip: S2024 E265 | 6:16
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Secret Service admits complacency before Trump assassination attempt
Clip: S2024 E265 | 5:44
PBS News Hour
Polish foreign minister: Ukraine 'has every right to defend itself' by striking in Russia
Clip: S2024 E265 | 5:43
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on if a cultural shift away from negativity will benefit Harris
Clip: S2024 E265 | 11:48
PBS News Hour
Georgia election board passes rule requiring hand count of ballots
Clip: S2024 E265 | 4:26
PBS News Hour
How split-ticket voters could decide control of Congress
Clip: S2024 E265 | 5:49
PBS News Hour
Top Hezbollah leader killed in Israel's 3rd major strike in Lebanon this week
Clip: S2024 E265 | 2:35
PBS News Hour
September 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E264 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
Papua New Guinea leaders struggle to monitor deep-sea mining activities off its coast
Clip: S2024 E264 | 11:23