September 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the future of the MAGA movement
Brazil’s Lula pushes for ‘civilized relationship’ with U.S. amid tensions with Trump
'We cannot afford another crisis,' IAEA head says as Iran suspends cooperation
Ex-DOJ official weighs in on Trump pressuring Bondi to prosecute political opponents
News Wrap: ABC reinstating Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show
At Kirk memorial, Trump escalates promises of political retribution against his enemies
Health experts respond to Trump's claims linking autism to acetaminophen
September 21, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Tens of thousands attend memorial service for conservative leader Charlie Kirk
News Wrap: Four Western nations formally recognize a Palestinian state