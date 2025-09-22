© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
September 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 265 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, President Trump and Health Secretary Kennedy claim a link between autism and acetaminophen use in pregnancy, but many health experts remain skeptical. Trump escalates his promises of political retribution against his perceived enemies. Plus, Brazil's president on the controversial conviction of the country's former leader and increasingly tense relations with the U.S.

Aired: 09/21/25 | Expires: 10/22/25
Watch 6:32
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on future of MAGA movement
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the future of the MAGA movement
Clip: S2025 E265 | 6:32
Watch 10:28
PBS News Hour
Brazil’s Lula pushes for ‘civilized relationship’ with U.S.
Brazil's Lula pushes for 'civilized relationship' with U.S. amid tensions with Trump
Clip: S2025 E265 | 10:28
Watch 7:52
PBS News Hour
Head of UN nuclear watchdog on the status of Iran's program
'We cannot afford another crisis,' IAEA head says as Iran suspends cooperation
Clip: S2025 E265 | 7:52
Watch 6:06
PBS News Hour
Trump pressures Bondi to prosecute his political opponents
Ex-DOJ official weighs in on Trump pressuring Bondi to prosecute political opponents
Clip: S2025 E265 | 6:06
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: ABC reinstating Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show
News Wrap: ABC reinstating Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show
Clip: S2025 E265 | 5:54
Watch 4:14
PBS News Hour
Trump escalates promises of retribution against enemies
At Kirk memorial, Trump escalates promises of political retribution against his enemies
Clip: S2025 E265 | 4:14
Watch 10:34
PBS News Hour
Health experts respond to Trump's claims on autism, vaccines
Health experts respond to Trump's claims linking autism to acetaminophen
Clip: S2025 E265 | 10:34
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
September 21, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
September 21, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E264 | 26:45
Watch 5:55
PBS News Hour
Tens of thousands attend memorial service for Charlie Kirk
Tens of thousands attend memorial service for conservative leader Charlie Kirk
Clip: S2025 E264 | 5:55
Watch 2:53
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Four Western nations recognize Palestinian state
News Wrap: Four Western nations formally recognize a Palestinian state
Clip: S2025 E264 | 2:53