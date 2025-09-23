September 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
'A Thousand Ways to Die' offers a personal and historical take on the impact of violence
How H-1B visa changes could impact American businesses and workers
Why some stations won't air Jimmy Kimmel's return to late night
What is Antifa and why Trump wants to label it a terrorist organization
Man convicted of trying to assassinate Trump at Florida golf course last year
First American bishop appointed by Pope Leo emerges as a new voice of the Catholic Church
September 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the future of the MAGA movement
Brazil’s Lula pushes for ‘civilized relationship’ with U.S. amid tensions with Trump
'We cannot afford another crisis,' IAEA head says as Iran suspends cooperation