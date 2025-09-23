© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 266 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, President Trump rails against immigration and efforts to combat climate change during a speech before the UN General Assembly. A man arrested for trying to assassinate Trump at his Florida golf course last year is convicted on all charges. Plus, we sit down with the first bishop in the U.S. appointed by the first American pope to discuss issues facing the nation.

Aired: 09/22/25 | Expires: 10/23/25
Watch 8:47
PBS News Hour
New book offers a personal and historical take on violence
Clip: S2025 E266 | 8:47
Watch 8:21
PBS News Hour
How changes to H-1B visas could impact American businesses
Clip: S2025 E266 | 8:21
Watch 6:21
PBS News Hour
Why some stations won't air Kimmel's return to late night
Clip: S2025 E266 | 6:21
Watch 4:16
PBS News Hour
What is Antifa and why Trump calls it a terrorist group
Clip: S2025 E266 | 4:16
Watch 3:43
PBS News Hour
Man convicted of trying to assassinate Trump at golf course
Clip: S2025 E266 | 3:43
Watch 7:59
PBS News Hour
American bishop emerges as a new voice of the church
Clip: S2025 E266 | 7:59
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E265 | 57:46
Watch 6:32
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on future of MAGA movement
Clip: S2025 E265 | 6:32
Watch 10:28
PBS News Hour
Brazil’s Lula pushes for ‘civilized relationship’ with U.S.
Clip: S2025 E265 | 10:28
Watch 7:52
PBS News Hour
Head of UN nuclear watchdog on the status of Iran's program
Clip: S2025 E265 | 7:52