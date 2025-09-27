© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 270 | 26m 45s

September 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 09/26/25 | Expires: 10/27/25
Watch 4:15
PBS News Hour
White House’s iconic Rose Garden gets a makeover by Trump
The White House's iconic Rose Garden gets a makeover under Trump
Clip: S2025 E270 | 4:15
Watch 1:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump orders troops to Portland, Oregon
News Wrap: Trump orders troops to Portland, authorizing 'full force'
Clip: S2025 E270 | 1:51
Watch 7:59
PBS News Hour
Takeaways from interview with Iran’s top nuclear negotiator
'Iran's nuclear program can never be destroyed,' country's top nuclear negotiator says
Clip: S2025 E270 | 7:59
Watch 9:15
PBS News Hour
Egg freezing demand rises as more people delay parenthood
Demand for egg freezing is rising as more people delay parenthood. Here's what to know
Clip: S2025 E270 | 9:15
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E269 | 57:46
Watch 9:00
PBS News Hour
Ex-White House attorney sharply criticizes Comey indictment
Ex-Trump White House attorney calls Comey's indictment 'un-American and despicable'
Clip: S2025 E269 | 9:00
Watch 6:19
PBS News Hour
How Trump is trying to change the way people vote
How the Trump administration is trying to change the way people vote
Clip: S2025 E269 | 6:19
Watch 10:01
PBS News Hour
Trump says he hopes more opponents will face prosecution
After Comey indictment, Trump says he hopes more political opponents will face prosecution
Clip: S2025 E269 | 10:01
Watch 7:41
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Netanyahu vows to press ahead in Gaza
News Wrap: Netanyahu vows to press ahead in Gaza as U.N. delegates walk out in protest
Clip: S2025 E269 | 7:41
Watch 8:26
PBS News Hour
Scarlett Johansson on taking a role behind the camera
Scarlett Johansson on taking a role behind the camera to direct 'Eleanor the Great'
Clip: S2025 E269 | 8:26