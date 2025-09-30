© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
September 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 273 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, with Congressional leaders and the White House unable to reach a deal to fund the government, a federal shutdown is set to take effect within hours. President Trump uses a gathering of top military leaders to promote a crackdown on what he sees as threats from within the United States. Plus, we take a closer look at the factors pushing more mothers out of the workforce.

Aired: 09/29/25
