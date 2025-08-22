© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
POV

A New Kind of Wilderness

Season 38 Episode 7 | 52m 53s

On a small farm in Norway, the Paynes strive to be wild and free. They are self-sufficient, practice home-schooling, and foster a close family dynamic in harmony with nature. But when tragedy strikes, they must adapt to the demands of modern society. Filmmaker Silje Evensmo Jacobsen captures an intimate portrait of love, life, and growing up.

Aired: 08/24/25 | Expires: 10/24/25
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
