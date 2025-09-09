© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
POV

The Bitter Pill

Season 38 Episode 11 | 1hr 22m 48s

With his hometown ravaged by the opioid epidemic, attorney Paul Farrell Jr. takes on pharmaceutical giants to secure funds for recovery efforts. When his innovative legal strategy catches national attention, the case transforms into America’s largest civil litigation. As stakes escalate, Farrell fights for justice—not just for his community, but for a nation in crisis.

Aired: 09/21/25 | Expires: 12/21/25
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
