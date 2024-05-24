© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

May 31, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 53 Episode 47 | 27m 45s

A special correspondents edition of Off the Record as the panel discusses the Michigan reaction to the guilty verdict in the case against former President Trump. Chuck Stokes, Jordyn Hermani, Craig Mauger and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Aired: 05/30/24
