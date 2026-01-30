February 6, 2026 - Kevin Rinke | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Correspondent Edition. Topics: Perry Johnson running for Governor a second time.
Guest: Rep. Matthew Bierlein. Topic: Police morale.
Guest: Richard Czuba. Topic: Michigan's race for governor.
Correspondent Edition. Topics: Race for Governor.
Guest: Mark Tisdel. Topic: School cellphone ban
Guest: Ann Bollin. Topic: Governmental Accountability
Topic: Michigan Jobs. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall.
Guest: Representative Matt Hall (R)
Correspondents Edition. The panel discusses data centers in Michigan for the first half of the show and then moves on to other topics. Simon Schuster, Beth LeBlanc, Zoe Clark, Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.
Guest: Rep. Debbie Dingell. Topic: Government Shutdown Over.