Off the Record

March 6, 2026 - Sean McBrearty | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 35 | 27m 45s

This week the guest is Sean McBrearty, who's part of a petition drive to ban corporate dollars out of politics. Beth LeBlanc, Lauren Gibbons, and M.L. Elrick join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 03/05/26
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
