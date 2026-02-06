© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

February 13, 2026 - Mike Cox | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 32 | 27m 46s

This week the guest is GOP Candidate for Governor Mike Cox discussing his path to victory. Chuck Stokes, Emily Lawler and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 02/12/26
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
