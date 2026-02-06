February 13, 2026 - Mike Cox | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Overtime segment with guest Kevin Rinke.
The guest is former GOP candidate for governor Kevin Rinke. Will he run again?
Correspondent Edition. Topics: Perry Johnson running for Governor a second time.
Guest: Rep. Matthew Bierlein. Topic: Police morale.
Guest: Richard Czuba. Topic: Michigan's race for governor.
Correspondent Edition. Topics: Race for Governor.
Guest: Mark Tisdel. Topic: School cellphone ban
Guest: Ann Bollin. Topic: Governmental Accountability
Topic: Michigan Jobs. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall.
Guest: Representative Matt Hall (R)