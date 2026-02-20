© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 02/20/26

Season 2026 Episode 8 | 26m 46s

President Trump walks into his State of the Union address facing damning headlines and sagging poll numbers as voters watch the turbulence at home and abroad. Join guest moderator Vivian Salama, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Eugene Daniels of MS NOW, Lisa Desjardins of PBS News and Susan Glasser of The New Yorker to discuss this and more.

Aired: 02/20/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 14:22
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Can Trump reset the story of his second term?
Can Trump reset the story of his second term?
Clip: S2026 E8 | 14:22
Watch 9:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump dealt major blow by Supreme Court
Trump dealt major blow by Supreme Court
Clip: S2026 E8 | 9:50
Watch 11:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Stephen Miller reshaped the GOP's immigration policies
How Stephen Miller reshaped the GOP's immigration policies
Clip: S2026 E7 | 11:55
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/13/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/13/26
Episode: S2026 E7 | 26:46
Watch 11:57
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Stephen Miller’s rise to power in the Trump White House
Stephen Miller’s rise to power in the Trump White House
Clip: S2026 E7 | 11:57
Watch 12:33
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What Trump’s call to ‘nationalize’ elections means
What Trump’s call to ‘nationalize’ elections means for the midterms
Clip: S2026 E6 | 12:33
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/6/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/6/26
Episode: S2026 E6 | 26:46
Watch 11:12
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Tulsi Gabbard’s role in election security investigations
Tulsi Gabbard’s role in election security investigations
Clip: S2026 E6 | 11:12
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26
Episode: S2026 E5 | 26:45
Watch 8:11
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's Minnesota pivot
Trump's Minnesota pivot
Clip: S2026 E5 | 8:11