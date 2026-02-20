Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 02/20/26

Extras
Can Trump reset the story of his second term?
Trump dealt major blow by Supreme Court
How Stephen Miller reshaped the GOP's immigration policies
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/13/26
Stephen Miller’s rise to power in the Trump White House
What Trump’s call to ‘nationalize’ elections means for the midterms
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/6/26
Tulsi Gabbard’s role in election security investigations
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26
Trump's Minnesota pivot