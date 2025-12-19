Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/19/25

Extras
The FBI's priorities under Kash Patel's leadership
Trump rewrites history in fast and furious prime-time speech
Trump's new national security strategy turns friends into foes
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Trump returns to his default position of supporting Russia
U.S. boat strikes and war crimes questions
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/4/25
Hegseth on defense after Signalgate inspector general report
Kennedy’s battles with the medical establishment and the health agencies he oversees
Why RFK Jr. turned away from Democrats and backed Trump