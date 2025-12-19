© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/19/25

Season 2025 Episode 51 | 26m 45s

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/19/25

Aired: 12/18/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 11:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The FBI's priorities under Kash Patel's leadership
The FBI's priorities under Kash Patel's leadership
Clip: S2025 E51 | 11:09
Watch 12:24
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump rewrites history in fast and furious prime-time speech
Trump rewrites history in fast and furious prime-time speech
Clip: S2025 E51 | 12:24
Watch 15:38
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's new national security strategy turns on allies
Trump's new national security strategy turns friends into foes
Clip: S2025 E50 | 15:38
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Episode: S2025 E50 | 26:46
Watch 7:44
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump returns to his default position of supporting Russia
Trump returns to his default position of supporting Russia
Clip: S2025 E50 | 7:44
Watch 9:44
Washington Week with The Atlantic
U.S. boat strikes and war crimes questions
U.S. boat strikes and war crimes questions
Clip: S2025 E49 | 9:44
Watch 24:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/4/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/4/25
Episode: S2025 E49 | 24:09
Watch 11:00
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Hegseth on defense after Signalgate inspector general report
Hegseth on defense after Signalgate inspector general report
Clip: S2025 E49 | 11:00
Watch 13:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Kennedy’s battles with the medical establishment
Kennedy’s battles with the medical establishment and the health agencies he oversees
Clip: S2025 E48 | 13:50
Watch 6:56
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why RFK Jr. turned away from Democrats and backed Trump
Why RFK Jr. turned away from Democrats and backed Trump
Clip: S2025 E48 | 6:56