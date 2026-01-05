Can Trump manage Iran and sagging economic approval at the same time?

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 22, 2026.
Trump's political rampage
Hegseth’s turbulent time leading the U.S. military
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.