Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/24/26

Extras
Iran war reality undercuts Trump's messaging
How will Trump get out of his fight with Pope Leo?
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 10, 2026.
Trump’s ever-shifting Iran views
Europe's view of the U.S. amid Iran war and Trump's new threats toward NATO
Trump says Iran war wrapping up, but address leaves more questions than answers
After Bondi's ouster, who could be the next official fired by Trump?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 3, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 27, 2026.