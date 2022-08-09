Hundreds Turn Out for Curious Crew Casting Call

EAST LANSING, MI; Aug. 9, 2022 – More than 80 inquisitive kids visited the Michigan State University campus on Thursday, August 4, to audition for season nine of Curious Crew, the Emmy award-winning WKAR original series exploring science, technology, engineering, and math.

Out of the large number of attendees, 24-30 will be chosen to participate in the show and will be notified in September 2022. Once the cast is selected, season nine will begin production during the fall of 2022 and is expected to debut on WKAR TV beginning early 2023.

“After not being able to have the casting call for two years, we were ecstatic to welcome parents and kids from around mid-Michigan back to WKAR for tryouts,” said Carol, Curious Crew Producer For us, it’s not just about the show. We want to make sure that every kid auditioning – whether selected or not – has a fun experience. It definitely seemed like that was the case!”

Kids and their parents had the chance to meet some members of the Curious “Crew” as well. They joined WKAR Director of Education Robin Pizzo in prepping everyone for what to expect throughout the audition.”

"The experience was amazing. As MC, I had the privilege of introducing current cast members, helping participants relax with breathing exercises and encouraging lots of smiles with reminders and of course humor,” said Pizzo. “The excitement in the room was electric and I was most pleased to see a wide array of diversity represented. Curious Crew provides a unique opportunity to expand the benefits of STEM education for all learners. "

Caregivers then watched from afar as each child conducted a mini-screen test. From there participants were then grouped together for the team STEM challenge, which included building a tower with some unexpected constraints.

"For me, the best part of the Curious Crew casting call process is getting to see the kids and their families in the studio,” said Dr. Rob Stephenson, Curiuos Crew host and writer. “The kids always bring such tremendous positive energy, collaboration, and creativity to the STEM challenge during the audition. I only wish we could cast them all!"



Curious Crew is supported in part by Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) and Consumers Energy Foundation.

About WKAR Public Media

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television and radio, and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.

About Curious Crew

How does that work? What happens next? Inquisitive kids take a hands-on approach to investigating principles of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) with Emmy award-winner Dr. Rob Stephenson. Curious Crew is seen in Michigan’s capital region on WKAR-TV 23 and is distributed to public broadcasting stations across Michigan and nationwide. All full episodes are available for viewing in the free PBS App and at video.wkar.org.

