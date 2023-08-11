WKAR Holding Casting Call for Curious Crew

EAST LANSING, MI; August 11, 2023 - Do you know a child aged 9-13 who loves science? Maybe that child could be a cast member on Curious Crew, the children's television show dedicated to teaching young people about STEM! Curious Crew is produced by WKAR at Michigan State University and seen on PBS stations across the country.

The mid-Michigan PBS affiliate is holding an open casting call for children ages 9 to 13 for season ten of Curious Crew, scheduled for production in the fall of 2023. In this award-winning original series, host Dr. Rob Stephenson and the "Curious Crew" of kids take a hands-on approach to exploring science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The auditions will be held Tuesday, August 22, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at WKAR studios on the Michigan State campus. A parent or guardian must accompany any child auditioning. Visit wkar.org and find "Casting Call for Curious Crew" ( wkar.org/casting-call-curious-crew ) for full details and a schedule. Sign up for a time slot to audition.

Of the children who audition, 45 of them will be selected to appear on Curious Crew in season ten.

“We look forward to casting call every year because it’s become a community event,” said Carol Yancho, WKAR senior producer. “There are kids from not just the local area, but all over Michigan, who come to audition to be a part of Curious Crew. And no matter if they’re selected or not, all of the children have a fun experience and really enjoy meeting and interacting with Dr. Rob.”

Past casting calls for Curious Crew have drawn more than 200 young scientists to audition at the WKAR studios.

Curious Crew is made possible in part with support from MSU Federal Credit Union and Consumers Energy Foundation.

More about Curious Crew

Curious Crew is seen in Michigan’s capital region on WKAR-TV 23 and is distributed to public broadcasting stations across Michigan and nationwide. Check local listings for airtimes.

Curious Crew debuted on WKAR-HD in November of 2014. All full episodes are available for viewing in the free PBS App and at video.wkar.org .

Curious Crew awards include: twelve Regional Emmy® awards (Michigan NATAS), six Broadcast Excellence Awards (Michigan Association of Broadcasters) and three awards from NETA (National Educational Telecommunication Association).

Dr. Rob Stephenson has been honored with six Regional Emmy awards as host of Curious Crew. He is currently STEM consultant for the Ingham Intermediate School and provides STEM curriculum training to schools nationwide. Stephenson is a National Teacher of the Year finalist, 2009-2010 Michigan Teacher of the Year, and 2006 winner of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching.