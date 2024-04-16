© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Over 100 Visitors Tour WKAR for Take Your Child to Work Day

WKAR Public Media
Published April 16, 2024 at 4:55 PM EDT
A parent takes photos of her children posing on the set of Curious Crew in WKAR Studio A.
Johnny McGraw
/
WKAR-MSU
A parent takes photos of her children posing on the set of Curious Crew in WKAR Studio A.

WKAR offered tours for Bring Your Child to Work Day on April 11, giving faculty and staff from different departments on Michigan State University’s campus an in-depth look at the station. Over 100 guests visited the WKAR TV and radio studios located in MSU’s Communication Arts and Sciences Building.

Guided by WKAR staff and student interns, visitors had an enjoyable time while learning about WKAR and its history throughout the past 102 years.

Children pose in front of the green screen in WKAR Studio F.
Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU
Bobby Taylor, television production technician at WKAR, explains the live-to-tape recording process for Off The Record in WKAR Studio C.
Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU
Visitors watch as WKAR staff operate in the Master Control Room.
Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU

In the TV studios, guests had the opportunity to visit the Curious Crew set and camera set-ups where kids could pose and play the role of camera operator. The Off The Record set gave families the opportunity to learn about how the current events program is filmed live to tape. Kids also got to experience the interactive green screen in the infinity wall studio and get a free book from the WKAR Education table.

Drew Henderson, senior director of broadcast operation at WKAR, shows guests how audio recording works in the WKAR Radio Core.
Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU
A mother snaps a photo of her son in a recording chair in the WKAR Radio Core.
Johnny McGraw / WKAR-MSU

The radio studio tour offered fun activities for families. Kids colored headphones and other radio equipment on activity sheets, and even partook in actual live recording. Kids were able to test sound bites and pretend that they were a WKAR radio host. Drew Henderson, senior director of broadcast operations at WKAR, gave guests a demonstration of how the recording technology works.

Over 50 departments on MSU’s campus offered a variety of tours for staff, faculty, and their kids. Visitors had the opportunity to explore the different participating departments, providing families with goodies, information, and a space to spend time with their children. This was MSU’s 30-year anniversary of hosting Take Your Child to Work Day.
Station News
