WKAR Holding 2024 Casting Call for Curious Crew

EAST LANSING, MI; August 1, 2024 - Do you know a child aged 9-13 who loves science? Maybe that child could be a cast member on Curious Crew, the children's television show dedicated to teaching young people about STEM! Curious Crew is produced by WKAR at Michigan State University and seen on PBS stations across the country.

The mid-Michigan PBS affiliate is holding an open casting call for children ages 9 to 13 for season eleven of Curious Crew, scheduled for production in the fall of 2024. In this award-winning original series, host Dr. Rob Stephenson and the "Curious Crew" of kids take an engaging approach to exploring science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The auditions will be held Thursday, August 8, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at WKAR studios on the Michigan State campus. A parent or guardian must accompany any child auditioning.



Visit wkar.org and find "Casting Call for Curious Crew" (wkar.org/casting-call-curious-crew) for full details and a link to register.

"We eagerly anticipate the casting call each year as it's evolved into a beloved community event," shared Ashlee Smith, senior director of content and education at WKAR. "Children from across Michigan, not just our local area, come to audition for a chance to join Curious Crew. Regardless of whether they are selected, every child enjoys the experience, especially meeting and interacting with Dr. Rob."

Past casting calls for Curious Crew have drawn more than 100 young scientists to audition at the WKAR studios.

Curious Crew is made possible in part with support from MSU Federal Credit Union and Consumers Energy Foundation.

More about Curious Crew

Curious Crew is seen in Michigan’s capital region on WKAR-TV 23 and is distributed to public broadcasting stations across Michigan and nationwide. Check local listings for airtimes. Curious Crew debuted on WKAR-HD in November of 2014 and has won over a dozen Michigan EMMY Awards since its premiere. All full episodes are available for viewing in the free PBS App and at video.wkar.org.

Dr. Rob Stephenson has been honored with six Regional Emmy awards as host of Curious Crew. He is currently STEM consultant for the Ingham Intermediate School and provides STEM curriculum training to schools nationwide. Stephenson is a National Teacher of the Year finalist, 2009-2010 Michigan Teacher of the Year, and 2006 winner of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching.