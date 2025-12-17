WKAR presents CAMP RICSTAR: A Story of Music and Joy for All

DECEMBER 17, 2025; EAST LANSING, MI — WKAR Public Media presents CAMP RICSTAR, a powerful and uplifting documentary film that celebrates the transformative power of music and community.

The program airs in mid-Michigan Wednesday, December 24 at 2pm on WKAR TV 23.1 and will also be available to stream on wkar.org, pbs.org and in the free PBS app. Additional airtimes are scheduled for January 2026.

CAMP RICSTAR features the Eric ‘RicStar’ Winter Music Therapy Camp (RicStar's Camp), a one-of-a-kind summer program created in honor of Eric Winter, who was born with cerebral palsy and dreamed of becoming a rockstar. The film follows eight enthusiastic campers through three days of singing, dancing, laughing, connecting, and embracing their most authentic selves, culminating with the “Be a Star Showcase,” where every level of ability is included and celebrated center stage.

RicStar's Camp was co-founded by Dick and Judy Winter and Cindy Edgerton, director of Music Therapy Clinical Services at the Michigan State University Community Music School (CMS). Since its launch, the camp has been hosted by CMS with its music therapists guiding campers on their musical journeys each year. Now in its 23rd year, the camp continues to carry Eric Winter’s spirit forward by offering a joyful and inclusive space where people with disabilities can explore music, creativity, and belonging.

“When our son passed away unexpectedly from complications of cerebral palsy in 2003 at the age of 12, we were devastated,” said Judy Winter, CAMP RICSTAR executive producer. “We channeled our deep grief into honoring Eric’s love of music and joyful spirit by founding RicStar’s Camp, which saved us. Through the film and camp, Eric’s music lives on beautifully.”

For Winter, the WKAR presentation of CAMP RICSTAR is a full circle moment. She was working at the public media station when her son was born. She left the job and people she loved to dedicate herself to creating a brighter future for him.

“This is truly an emotional coming home, and I couldn’t be prouder,” said Winter. “WKAR is the perfect home for this wonderful, joyful story that honors our son’s legacy in a way deserving of his beautiful life. Pure Eric magic.”

Ashlee Smith, WKAR senior director of content and education, shares the Winters’ pride in airing this unique and uplifting documentary.

“CAMP RICSTAR celebrates the power of music, inclusion, and community,” she said. “WKAR is proud to carry out the mission of public media by putting a spotlight on untold stories that impact and inspire our community.”

CAMP RICSTAR has received several awards, including the 2024 Capital City Film Festival Best Feature Documentary and the 2024 Twin Cities Film Fest Best Documentary.

Find more information about the film at campricstar.com.

A production of McConnell / Hauser, Inc.

Produced in association with MSU College of Music Community Music School.

Funded in part by Dart Foundation.