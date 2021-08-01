-
WKAR teamed up with Chicago-based photographer John Patrick McGuire to capture the buzz of the 2013 World Dwarf Games, through portraits and interviews…
NAME: Liam SmithBIRTHPLACE: Rockford, MISPORT(S): Archery, track and field, swimming, floor hockeyAGE: 10HEIGHT: 4'WEIGHT: 63 lbsOCCUPATION: Fifth-grade…
NAME: Tanya HuebnerBIRTHPLACE: Horsham, AustraliaSPORT(S): Swimming, TrackAGE: 35HEIGHT: 4'2"WEIGHT: 104 lbsOCCUPATION: Primary school teacher
NAME: Chammannahallivenka RajannaBIRTHPLACE: IndiaSPORT(S): Running and badmintonAGE: 39HEIGHT: 3'4"WEIGHT: 71 lbsOCCUPATION: Digital printing
NAME: Kim DeanBIRTHPLACE: Manchester, EnglandSPORT(S): Field, soccer, basketball, hockey table tennis , volleyballAGE: 26HEIGHT: 4'4"OCCUPATION: Youth
NAME: Devonta BaconBIRTHPLACE: Dallas, TXSPORT(S): Soccer, track & field, basketballAGE: 18HEIGHT: 4'3"WEIGHT: 101 lbsOCCUPATION: student
NAME: Mary RussellBIRTHPLACE: West Yorkshire, EnglandSPORT(S): Javelin, discus, shotputAGE: 44HEIGHT: 4'1"WEIGHT: 105 lbs OCCUPATION: Social services
NAME: Joby MathewBIRTHPLACE: Cochin, IndiaSPORT(S): Shotput, javelin, discus, badmintonAGE: 36HEIGHT: 3'7"WEIGHT: 127 lbsOCCUPATION: Government officer
NAME: John TyrrellBIRTHPLACE: Liverpool, EnglandSPORT(S): PowerliftingAGE: 59HEIGHT: 4'8"WEIGHT: 82 lbsOCCUPATION: Social care coordinator (social