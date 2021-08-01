-
It's official. Cade Cunningham is a member of the Detroit Pistons, selected as the top pick in last night's NBA Draft. We react. Also, discussion centered…
-
The Lansing School District decided on Thursday to to cancel Fall sports and extracurricular activities. Al gives thoughts on whether, or not, this is the…
-
Pernell Whitaker; Wimbledon; NBA coaches challenge; NBA shortened season; Weekened WinnersOn this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al starts the…
-
NCAA Football; Michigan Wolverines; Michigan State Spartans; Shea Patterson; Adam Silver; NBA Free AgencyOn today's episode of Current Sports with Al…
-
Kawhi Leonard; Kyle Lowry; Adam Silver; Steph Curry; Kevin Durant; Draymond Green; Jemele Hill; Donald Trump; Mark StevensDraymond Green almost…
-
Jim Brandstatter; Detroit Lions; Adam Silver; NBA One-and-Done RuleNo job is safe, folks. That's Al's message on this episode of "Current Sports with Al…
-
Colin Kaepernick; Protests and Players; Adam Silver; March Madness; DeShaun Tate; Adam Silver; Resting Players.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin"…