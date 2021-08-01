-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is blasting the Trump administration’s refusal to allow an additional Affordable Care Act enrollment period. It would be for…
-
Some elected officials in mid-Michigan say persons of color are disproportionately impacted by the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19…
-
Four enrollees in Michigan’s Medicaid expansion program filed a lawsuit Friday challenging work requirements that are set to take effect in January,…
-
Michigan will continue to provide Medicaid coverage for sex reassignment surgeries and medications.This has been Michigan’s policy under the Affordable…
-
Many are remembering the longest-serving Congress member in US history. Michigan Representative John Dingell passed away Thursday at the age of 92.Dingell…
-
Michigan could soon require certain people to work for their Medicaid benefits. A bill passed a state Senate panel Wednesday.Senate Majority Leader Arlan…
-
Governor Rick Snyder says he hopes Congress moves quickly to restore health insurance subsidies that were eliminated last week by President Trump. The…
-
Hundreds of thousands of people who buy their own health insurance on Michigan's individual market could see premiums rise by an eye-popping 28 percent on…
-
Uncertainty in Washington about the future of the Affordable Care Act is leaving many Michigan consumers in the dark on how much they will paying for…
-
Michigan's two U.S. Senators quickly reacted to news that the latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare has ended for now. Late Monday night, U.S.…