-
September is Healthy Aging Month, and today, Scott reports that an increasingly important factor in healthy aging is the care our elders receive while…
-
AARP is the voice of millions of older Americans. Their new president is Eric Schneidewind of Lansing. Current State’s Scott Pohl talks with Schneidewind…
-
It’s not easy to tell an elderly parent that it’s time for them to stop driving. We talk with Wynn Esterline of Home Instead Senior Care in East Lansing…
-
Michigan’s older adult population is growing rapidly, a fact that was addressed in Governor Snyder’s special message on aging last year. Snyder said our…
-
A new book examines how to plan for old age with a focus on talking about aging before you get there. Current State's Melissa Benmark talks with Sharona…
-
Last week, we spent some time learning about a unique support group for caregivers based in Albion. Caring for the Caregivers is a monthly gathering that…
-
For the past year, students in MSU's School of Journalism have documented the life experiences of seniors in our state as part of the multimedia…
-
For the past year, students in MSU's School of Journalism have documented the life experiences of seniors in our state as part of the multimedia…
-
For the past year, students in MSU's School of Journalism have documented the life experiences of seniors in our state as part of the multimedia…
-
For the past year, students in MSU's School of Journalism have documented the life experiences of seniors in our state as part of the multimedia…