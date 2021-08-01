-
Toyota is recalling 191,000 cars in North America and Japan because the air bags may not inflate properly in a crash.The recall covers certain 2003…
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 343,000 Ram pickup trucks worldwide because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.The recall covers the Ram 1500…
Subaru, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler Vans, Mercedes and Ferrari are recalling about 1.7 million vehicles to replace potentially deadly air bag…
Kia is recalling over a half-million vehicles in the U.S. because the air bags may not work in a crash.Combined with a previous recall expansion by…
Ford is telling owners of about 2,900 Ranger small pickup trucks not to drive them after finding out that an exploding Takata air bag inflator killed a…
Toyota is recalling 601,000 more vehicles in the U.S. to replace defective and potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.The company says the recall…
Troubled Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. is signing a signed a definitive agreement to sell most of its assets to a Chinese-owned rival.Key Safety…