Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an…
U.S. safety regulators have released models from 14 different automakers that are being recalled to replace potentially deadly Takata air bag…
U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that a Volkswagen recall may not fix a wiring problem that can stop the front driver’s air bag from…
BMW is recalling more than 85,000 SUVs in the U.S. because a mat that detects front-seat passengers can fail, meaning the air bag might not inflate in a…