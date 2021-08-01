-
MLB HOF Inductions; Michigan State Football; Jon Reschke; Detroit Lions; Matt Patricia; On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" we talk about Alan…
-
A crowd estimated at about 50,000 gathered on a sun-splashed day to honor six former players. Enshrined were Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero,…
-
Former Detroit Tigers teammates Jack Morris and Alan Trammell have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.Morris and Trammell were chosen Sunday by a…
-
Al Martin invites Bob Every, Chairman of the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame and baseball aficionado, to chat about his thoughts on the baseball…